SAN ANTONIO — Did you miss out on your chance to get some free food at last week’s cowboy breakfast? Free breakfast tacos await you on Saturday.

More than 10,500 of them will be prepared and served that morning by local vendors, as part of the Bexar County Rodéo Breakfast, now in its third year. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the free event will also offer community members a chance to take in educational displays and participate in family activities.

The food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Translation: If you want to brave the early-morning February cold for some delicious food, feel free to set up camp in line early.

The breakfast will be held at the office of Precinct 1 County Commissioner Sergio Rodriguez, located at 3505 Pleasanton Road.