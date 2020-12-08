Bexar County to close all parks over Labor Day Weekend

As with the Fourth of July, county parks will be off-limits to families as the pandemic continues.

SAN ANTONIO — Repeating a similar safety measure that was implemented in July, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said on Wednesday that all county parks will be closed for the Labor Day holiday, in order to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The closure will take effect 11:59 p.m. Sept. 4 and last until 11:49 p.m. Sept. 7, the following Monday.

"We want to do everything we can to make it as safe as we can," Wolff said at Wednesday evening's coronavirus briefing alongside Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

Bexar County parks were also off-limits to families and visitors over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, with some exceptions for walking, running and biking on certain trails.