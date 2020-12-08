Bexar County to close all parks over Labor Day Weekend

SAN ANTONIO — Repeating a similar safety measure that was implemented in July, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said on Wednesday that all county parks will be closed for the Labor Day holiday, in order to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
The closure will take effect 11:59 p.m. Sept. 4 and last until 11:49 p.m. Sept. 7, the following Monday.
"We want to do everything we can to make it as safe as we can," Wolff said at Wednesday evening's coronavirus briefing alongside Mayor Ron Nirenberg.
Bexar County parks were also off-limits to families and visitors over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, with some exceptions for walking, running and biking on certain trails.
Nirenberg and Wolff said Wednesday evening that while numbers are starting to trend in the right direction when it comes to new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, the community still has a long way to go. Bexar County is up to 43,455 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and 545 county residents have died from coronavirus-related complications.