Bexar County leaders raise concerns about Metro Health leadership

The leadership at the agency leading San Antonio's coronavirus effort was called incompetent by a former city employee who is now a Bexar Commissioner.

SAN ANTONIO — A proposal for rapid coronavirus-testing at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo lit the flame for a critical conversation among Bexar County commissioners this week

"I know people who got positive at the Alamodome," Commissioner Tommy Calvert said.

Calvert, who recently recovered from COVID-19, wants fellow commissioners to consider rapid coronavirus-testing for the 2021 rodeo at Freeman Coliseum, as part of efforts to prevent the February event from becoming a potential superspreader.

Crowd projections for the annual rodeo range from 3,800 to 4,000 a day.

Calvert, who represents Precinct 4, said he did not want the county to endure the negative feedback the City of San Antonio received after a December boxing match at the Alamodome between Canelo Alvarez and Callum Smith.

At the time (and as they continue to do now) city and county officials were urging citizens against gathering in large groups to deter the spread of COVID-19. But the city-sanctioned sporting event turned out 11,000 fans.

City officials say they had had a stringent health and safety plan. Calvert said it wasn't entirely adhered to.

"I know vendors who were working in the food booths," Calvert said. "They watched the Metro Health inspectors who were there for the Canelo fight leave early. They weren't inspecting. They were supposed to be wiping down things every hour."

In a statement, the City of San Antonio said: "There were personnel assigned to the Canelo/Smith event who left before their shifts were completed."

Jeff Coyle, director of government and public affairs for San Antonio, said the employees were San Antonio Police and Code officers. According to Coyle, they handled health and safety protocols at the Alamodome.

Former San Antonio mayoral and health department employee Rebecca Clay-Flores, a new commissioner, blasted Metro Health in the aftermath.

"I just want to comment on what you said about Metro Health," she said. "So, I think that (is) a whole other level of conversation because the incompetency at Metro Health starts with the leadership."

The Precinct 1 commissioner was busy with meetings on Wednesday to comment to KENS 5 directly, but said through her chief of staff that she will further explain her criticisms eventually.

"As we know, the culture of the organization starts from the top down," she said. "There's incompetent leadership at Metro Health, which, of course, dwindles down."

Coyle did not respond to questions about Metro Health leadership.