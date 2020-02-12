Bexar County commissioner says garbage help could come to the northeast side by June

Could a cleaner community lead to a safer community? One local leader is counting on it.

SAN ANTONIO — Residents on the northeast side of Bexar County say trash has been a constant problem in their area for years now.

“With public health being what it is, cleanliness is critical during COVID,” Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert Jr. said.

That’s why trash pickup in Precinct 4 was on Tuesday's commissioners court agenda. Calvert says help could be coming to the community.

“I was able to get through the state legislature a mandatory trash collect program for Bexar County. So we’re looking at expansion to neighborhoods like the Glen, continuing with Camelot II (Townhomes), Crownwood subdivision and Candlewood subdivision,” Calvert said.

The county commissioner says they are now looking for venders who will provide the garbage services, but added they plan to get started with their next phase of cleanups by June 1.

“It’s so important, because the county wastes a lot of money in terms of temporary cleanups with renting big trash haulers, when the truth is we would save about $500,000 a year by implementing this program.” Calvert said.

He says their numbers show cleaner neighborhoods lead to a lower use of animal services, lower code enforcement and less crime.

“You take care of some of the smaller stuff and it leads to a better community," Calvert said. "We’re proud of the progress that was made and now we can try and move it forward for five more neighborhoods."

The county commissioner says that, in the meantime, residents need to continue holding government officials and county workers accountable for the things that need to be fixed.