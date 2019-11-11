SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers honored the life of Greg Garza at a Sunday fundraiser for the fallen San Antonio Fire Department firefighter. The long-time firefighter lost his life in the of duty nearly a month ago.

Family, friends, strangers were united as one. Sunday's event was not only to raise money for Garza's family, but to remember a hero.

Cooter Browns Assistant Manager Ysrael Guajardo said it was all about the fallen hero. "It is a celebration of life," he said. "We wanted to honor his name."

In October, the 17-year veteran of the San Antonio Fire Department was killed in a tragic accident. Garza stumbled off a fire truck and then was hit by a passing vehicle.

It was a packed house on Sunday at Cooter Browns Saloon. The benefit supported his family. He leaves behind the love of his life.

"These men and women put their lives out in the line every day," Guajardo said.

Dee DeLaGarza said the fundraiser serves as a reminder to us all about those who proudly protect us. "Someone who is willing to put their life in front of the line of fire and duty for services of people in the community... I think that is the greatest thing of all things," she said.

They said we will never forget Garza through his family and fellow brothers and sisters.

"Their heart and soul lives forever within the people that carries their lives on this earth everyday," DeLaGarza said.