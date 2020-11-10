Family of young San Antonio man killed this week holding Sunday plate sale to raise funeral funds

Police have charged Rene Rodriguez's teen sister and her boyfriend in his killing.

SAN ANTONIO — Note: The above story is from a Friday, Oct. 9 story.

The family of a San Antonio boy who authorities say was shot and killed this week is holding a plate sale on the south side Sunday afternoon to raise money for funeral expenses.

Police officials say Rene Rey Rodriguez, 20, was killed by his teen sister and her boyfriend, who were arrested a few hours later. They're now being charged with murder.