SAN ANTONIO — Southside ISD is mourning the death of social studies teacher William Carle, 61, who died earlier this week.

According to a spokesperson with the district, Carle collapsed Tuesday in his classroom and passed away at a local hospital.

A large group of students held a memorial service in the Southside High School courtyard on Thursday morning.

Carle was in his 26th year of teaching at Southside High School.

Prior to becoming a teacher, Carle served in the United States Armed Forces.

In response to Carle's passing Superintendent of Schools Mark E. Eads said, "We are saddened by Mr. Carle's passing and our prayers go out to his loves ones, his students, and fellow teachers."