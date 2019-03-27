SAN ANTONIO — A beloved San Antonio ISD teacher's school is keeping his legacy alive. On Tuesday afternoon, they named a new building in his honor.

Last July, William Davis was died in a car crash in Uganda. He was part of a pen pal program through the school and was hand-delivering letters. For 23 years, he captured the hearts of parents, peers and students at Rhodes Middle School.

His 18-year-old daughter Andrea Davis is still coping with the loss. "Now I know the true meaning of life and how easily it can be taken away," she said.

However, his death remains a mystery to this day. Officials say Davis died in a car crash. But according to online media reports, the accident claims are suspicious. A police spokesman said there is no evidence to prove there was a crash. The article also states Davis was dropped off at a hospital by three men who later disappeared.

"I feel like he really didn't know how much of an impact he had made, and I didn't know either," his daughter said.

On Tuesday, it was evident Davis was loved by many. An entire building is now named after the late teacher. Future students at Rhodes will know the man many called a hero.

"I feel like having his name there really signifies what really started this whole program," she said.

Several community members easily got 2,000 signatures to get his name on the building. The petition even had to be presented to the school board.