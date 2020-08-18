Beaumont rallies around 11-year-old to help him live his dream of starting lawn care service

Dyzmond says he's been cutting grass since he was 5. Now, the community is helping him start his business by donating equipment and supplies

BEAUMONT, Texas — While most 11-year-olds are worried about playing video games or watching videos online, Dyzmond St. Andre is looking to turn a lifelong passion into a reality.

For some kids, cutting grass is a chore. But not for Dyzmond.

"I been cutting my Grandma's grass since I was five," St. Andre said.

At 11, he's spend most of the summer raising money to start his first business: a lawn care service.

"Gotta get the hitch and the trailer then I will be good. Then I gotta get my cards, like my business cards and my shirts is coming," St. Andre said.

An ambitious goal - but not a surprise for his mom Jakera Vann. She says this dream started at 5 years old.

"He never stopped talking about it, I thought, you know how some kids are, 'I wanna be a police officer, I wanna do lawn service, I wanna be a firefighter.' It never changed," Vann said.

The young entrepreneur received his first big break after a woman stopped by to purchase a few snacks to support his business.

The fundraising inspired a social media post that has now been shared more than 20,000 times. It's leading to support from total strangers donating supplies and money.

"It was whites, blacks, Mexicans, everyone came together and that's what I like. I like a community to stick together and that was just all in one overall just wonderful," Vann said.

St. Andre told 12News about some of the equipment he received.



"They gave me a lot of lawnmowers, I really liked all of them. But I like the blowers and the weed eaters the most," St. Andre said.

So what can customers expect?

"I haven't cut nobody grass but my grandma and mine," St. Andre said. "I been looking to cut somebody grass for a long time."

It's a dream now turning into a reality thanks to random acts of kindness.



If you want to support Dyzmond as he looks to start his service, you can do so by messaging his mom on Facebook to donate.



