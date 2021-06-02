'Be Prepared': Girl Scouts turn to online sales to sell cookies during pandemic

The pandemic is making it harder for the scouts to come knocking on neighborhood doors, prompting the non-profit to turn to technology to help people get cookies.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Girl Scouts are following their official motto to "be prepared" as they embark upon the most wonderful time of the year: Girl Scout Cookie Season.

The pandemic is making it harder for the scouts to come knocking on neighborhood doors, prompting the non-profit to turn to technology to help people get their cookie fix.

Managing a business during a pandemic has challenges. When it comes to cookie sales, Girl Scouts Kaylee and Cheyenne said once the vest comes on, the cookies have to go out.

They're going to have the opportunity to pivot into the digital space in the same way as so many entrepreneurs and business owners have had to do this year," Girl Scouts communication director Sara Orsi said.

This season, each Girl Scout will have an individual URL. https://app.abcsmartcookies.com/#/social-link-landing/71a97551-a941-4855-8172-5caba1c08e34

If someone does not know a scout to support, online delivery is available.

"We've also partnered with GrubHub to do delivery options," Orsi said. "Customers who want their cookies delivered can use the GrubHub app."

Download the GrubHub app on your mobile device, add favorite cookies to the cart, place the order and get contact-free delivery at your front door.

"It's pretty neat because some people don't want to be in person side-by-side because they don't want to get exposed," Girl Scout Kaylee Kirkland said. "It helps them a lot.

Cookie booths will still be open for business, but with safety guidelines in place. No matter how someone chooses to purchase, sales support Girl Scouts in your area.

"The proceeds from cookie sales, they do stay local," Orsi said.

This year is the last year for s'mores cookies, but a new brand-new cookie flavor is launching.

"It's more like a Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal," Kirkland said. "It's got a little bit of frosting and it tastes really good."