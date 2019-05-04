SAN ANTONIO — The mystery surrounding the charred remains found off an isolated northwest Bexar County highway Thursday afternoon.

Investigators, as well as many in the community, are wondering if this could be a big break in the case of Andreen McDonald, who has been missing for five weeks. Detectives are waiting for the Medical Examiner to compare dental records from the missing woman with the remains.

“I think we're going to be out here later into the night and I wouldn't rule out being out here the next couple of days if we need to," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar at a Friday morning briefing.

The highway is a solitary space where someone would have plenty of time to get off the road and off-load a body. Investigators said they believe the remains were burned on-site.

"From what it appears at this point, most of the activity occurred right here," Salazar said.

Asked if he believes the remains could be those of McDonald, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances more than one month ago, Salazar said they are "cautiously optimistic" of the possibility.

"But we can't rule out the fact that it could be someone else altogether."

Salazar said waiting is difficult, but progress is being made.

"Dental records are in the hands of the folks that need them right now but I don't know how long it takes to interpret those type of results," he said.

The sheriff said he's grateful for the help of the FBI and Bexar County Fire Marshal personnel. While they scour the thick brush for any conceivable clue, they are prepared to invest as much time as it takes to get good answers.

“What we're hoping for is sooner rather than later,” Salazar said.

Late Friday, as the search for clues entered its 24th hour, a limited number of volunteer searchers entered the crime scene area with at least one K-9 search dog.

“It's a wooded area. A lot of cedar trees, oak trees," Salazar said, describing the dense area that has been challenging to search. "Very close to where the body was found, there is a break in the foliage; that could be a walking or driving path.”

The area being searched by crews is close to a gravel road that parallels the highway and ends at a private ranch-style gate.

“I wouldn't want to comment to specifically on what was found inside the crime scene itself," the sheriff said, "but we are looking at anything and everything. Once they're done, we're going to give this a couple of full-scale searches.”

Salazar said the remains were in a seriously deteriorated condition, due to fire and natural decomposition.