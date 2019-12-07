SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities say they need some help searching for a 23-year-old woman who didn't make it home after work.

Samantha Dawn Long weighs about 150 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing black jeans with a red Deadpool T-shirt. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the Universal City resident was last seen leaving work at H-E-B on Kitty Hawk Road around 9 p.m.

RELATED: Missing San Antonio teen requires medication, police say

She also had a black Mongoose mountain bike with red, white and blue graphics, BCSO says.

Courtesy / BCSO

If you have any information as to her whereabouts, you're urged to call the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at (210)335-6000, or email them at missingpersons@bexar.org.