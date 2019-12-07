SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities say they need some help searching for a 23-year-old woman who didn't make it home after work.
Samantha Dawn Long weighs about 150 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing black jeans with a red Deadpool T-shirt. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the Universal City resident was last seen leaving work at H-E-B on Kitty Hawk Road around 9 p.m.
She also had a black Mongoose mountain bike with red, white and blue graphics, BCSO says.
If you have any information as to her whereabouts, you're urged to call the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at (210)335-6000, or email them at missingpersons@bexar.org.