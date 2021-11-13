x
BCSO searching for missing 16-year-old

Samantha Hershel Andutan was last seen on Nov. 7 at the 6000 block of Roft Road.
Credit: BCSO

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old last seen on the northwest side. 

Samantha Hershel Andutan was last seen on Nov. 7 at the 6000 block of Roft Road.

Authorities say Andutan is 5'2" and weighs around 105 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the word "pink", gray joggers and black shoes.

If you have any information on Andutan contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org or call 210-335-6000. 

