SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County law enforcement officials say two people are in custody after a Thursday pursuit involving deputies that ended in a collision on I-35 near Eisenhauer.

The accident led to the closure of all southbound lanes of the highway in the area for some time. Authorities say the pursuit began when deputies attempted a traffic stop near Austin Highway and Lanark Drive in northeast San Antonio.

The suspect vehicle damaged multiple cars while evading deputies before crashing. Their identities have not been revealed.