SAN ANTONIO — In what it calls "a direct violation of BCSO policy," the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said a 27-year-old inmate was mistakenly released into the custody of ICE earlier than he should have been.

Specifically, according to BCSO Spokesperson Johnny Garcia, officials learned Daniel Galindo was released to ICE "without having completed the necessary BCSO releasing documents," though Garcia said it isn't clear if the incident can be categorized as an erroneous released under the states's standards.

ICE officials returned Galindo – who is facing charges of evading arrest with a motor vehicle and reckless driving – back to BCSO "in order for the necessary documents to be process."

Garcia said the incident is being investigated separately by BCSO Internal Affairs and the Public Integrity Unit.

Less than a week ago, BCSO officials said they prevented a potential inmate escape when they found a suspect charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in a cell typically reserved for inmates who are pending release. Earlier in the month, Sheriff Javier Salazar said he was confident about changes being made at the jail in order to bring it back into compliance, following a failed inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards back in February.

RELATED: BCSO deputies stop inmate’s attempt to escape

RELATED: Inmate erroneously released from Bexar County Jail Wednesday