SAN ANTONIO — For the second time in as many days, San Antonio-area authorities say they have found human remains in the city.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to provide information around 10 p.m. Thursday on what BCSO says were human remains found on a Specht Road property on the far north side. No other details were immediately offered.

San Antonio Police is also investigating the remains of two decomposing bodies that were discovered near Tobin Park on Wednesday.