SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said a man was taken to University Hospital with "possibly life-threatening" injuries after being shot on the city's northwest side.

The incident took place around 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of West Avenue.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Andrew Ramos. According to SAPD, the shooting started after an argument. Ramos is accused of pulling out a small-caliber handgun and shooting the victim in the stomach.

Police said Ramos remained at the scene and surrendered to officers when they arrived. He is accused of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Records show Ramos was a civilian employee, currently assigned as a Clothing Technician at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

RELATED: BCSO employee arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

A BCSO spokesperson said a review of Ramos’ employee file revealed he had a previous arrest for Robbery in 2014, but was still hired in 2016 by the previous administration.

“Mr. Ramos’ violent arrest history shows he should have never been hired in the first place," Sheriff Javier Salazar said. "This is why I changed our hiring standards and they will stay where they are. I’m happy to accept Mr. Ramos’ resignation. Good riddance. I hope the victim in this case makes a full recovery."

Ramos' bond was set at $15,000. He has already bailed out of jail.

