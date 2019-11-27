SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Sheriff's deputy who officials previously said hadn't been to work following his involvement in "an off-duty disturbance" over the weekend is now on administrative leave after speaking to BCSO administrators this week.

That update comes Wednesday afternoon. Corporal Vincent Vera has been placed on administrative leave "along with having his peace officers commission removed" as an investigation continues.

Few details on what happened Sunday have been offered by BCSO, but a San Antonio Police spokesperson did say officers were called out to the 2400 block of Sundrop Bay in southwest San Antonio on Sunday night shortly before 10 p.m. "for a fight."

