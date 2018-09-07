The east side community and San Antonio Police officers came together on the court for the first “Playing for Peace” basketball game at Menger Creek Park Sunday.

“We want to take time to show the community that we are people too,” SAPD officer Alonzio Hardin said.

He says officers are often portrayed as the bad guys and this is a great way to help locals get to know them, while gaining their trust.

Janis Lee brought her two sons to play in the game.

"It shows the kids that they can count on the police, that police are not all bad," Lee said.

Hardin hopes the games will become a tradition to help officers build a stronger bond with the community.

© 2018 KENS