SAN ANTONIO — It will be a memorial San Antonio won't be able to miss. The art is centered around Baby King Jay Davila. Colton Valentine is the man behind many well-known San Antonio murals. His latest project is located at a prime spot for drivers to see, and it will be of Baby King.

The eight-month-old was first reported kidnapped and was later found dead buried in a field.

"About 200,000 people pass through here a day," he said. "Which is cool."

The mural of Baby King Jay Davila will be on Builders Decor, which it is right off I-10 near the Hildebrand exit. The space was donated by the owners of the building.

"I am like honored," he said. "It was a pretty tragic story. I am putting it up to bring attention to the injustice of the situation."

Six months ago, the eight-month-old baby was found in a backpack buried in a field. Three of his family members are charged in connection to his death. A group called King's Angels contacted Valentine to do the artwork. The mural will be of King Jay's face.

"There is going to be a hotline at the top, where you can report child abuse which is the whole point of this mural," he said. Take child abuse as a serious matter."

Valentine should have the mural completed by this Saturday.

