SAN ANTONIO — Family and friends continue to mourn the death of a football star they say was silenced too soon. On New Year's Eve, loved ones had a vigil for Aydin Hoffman. The 19-year-old college football player was shot and killed just days after Christmas. There are still no arrests in the murder of the Madison High graduate.

Daniel Trevino played football with Hoffman at Madison. He and his mom Melissa are both in shock. "This is kind of numb to me," Daniel said. "Because, I'll cry and then I won't."

"I have no words," Melissa said. "There is no how to explain it, but hurt. A lot of grief right now."

The 19-year-old crashed right outside the Whataburger on O'Connor Road on the northeast side Sunday. Authorities believe Hoffman was shot at a nearby apartment complex, but said they didn't see any signs of a shooting.

The current college football player at West Texas A&M later died at a hospital.

Lynda Perez is like family to the Hoffman family. She said he was a caring young man who was focused on his studies. He was home for Christmas break. "To know Aydin was a true meaning of love, that's who he was," she said. "And we were blessed to have had this time with him."

Current Madison High senior Raymond Jackson just saw Hoffman a few days before his death. He looked up to him like a brother.

"This is crazy as to what happened and out of nowhere," he said. "Someone can be taken away in an instant. For anyone out there, make sure you tell your parents that you love them."

Aydin will be laid to rest on Friday. His funeral service will be at True Vision North East Campus. According to preliminary information from San Antonio Police, investigators are looking for three men.

