SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in Guadalupe County say multiple fire departments in the area are fighting a structure fire that sparked Saturday evening near the Guadalupe/Comal county line.

No injuries have been reported so far, but the fire has closed Meadow Crest Road near FM 725 as first responders tend to the blaze. The road is expected to stay closed until further notice.

There are no details as to how the fire may have started as of now.