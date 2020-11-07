Austin high school students leading Black Lives Matter protest

The protest is being held from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., starting at the Texas Capitol and ending at City Hall.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin high school students led a Black Lives Matter protest in Downtown Austin on Saturday.

Leaders with the newly formed Austin Liberation Youth Movement (ALYM) organized the event. The group is made up of students from various high schools throughout Austin and was initiated by three local youth activists, Krupali Kumar, Kari Mackernay and Aaron Booe.

"The objective of this demonstration is to increase public pressure on local city governmental officials to defund APD and reinvest this money into restorative justice programs that will help transform and liberate Black and brown communities," the Facebook page for the protest reads. "We demand an end to the state-sanctioned violence targeting Black and brown people and an end to the for-profit run Prison Industrial Complex that capitalizes off POC."

On June 11, city councilmembers unanimously passed a resolution that took aim at APD's budget and would ban adding officers and eliminate the sworn positions that APD can’t reasonably fill this year or next. It also directed City Manager Spencer Cronk to not include any additional funding for militarized equipment in the upcoming budget.

Cronk is set to present a budget proposal to city councilmembers on Monday.

Protesters began marching down Congress Avenue to City Hall at around 2:30 p.m. At City Hall, additional speakers were scheduled to speak, including Austin Justice Coalition Founder Chas Moore and ALYM organizers.

The group of protesters arriving now at #Austin City Hall chanting #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/hpi4IJpUrm — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) July 11, 2020

A memorial was also held at City Hall. Attendees were encouraged to bring items such as flowers, candles and stuffed animals to pay respects to "the countless victims of police brutality," according to the event page.

The Austin Transportation Department warned drivers to expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes.