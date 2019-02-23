SAN ANTONIO — Police in Austin say they are searching for an 89-year-old who has a cognitive impairment after she was last seen shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.

Dorothy Belcher is a black woman who stands 5 foot 2, weighs about 140 pounds, and has salt/pepper hair with brown eyes. Police say she was last seen driving a gold 2009 Toyota Camry with Texas license plates FMX3682.

Police officials added they believe Belcher’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you have any information as to her whereabouts, contact Austin Police at (512)974-5250.