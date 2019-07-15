AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is facing charges after being arrested for possession of child pornography.

52-year-old Charles Glenn Koss on a third-degree felony charge of three counts of possession of child pornography.

The Child Exploitation Unit was alerted by a CyberTipLine report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, about an upload of child pornography to a sharing and storage service.

The account belonged to Koss.

While searching his home, investigators found images of child pornography in his cell phone as well as seizing several digital storage devices from his residence for examination by the Digital Forensics Unit of the attorney general's office.