Austin barbershop offers free haircuts at back to school event

Thanks to some generous donations and sponsorships, haircuts were given away for free at Austin's Most Wanted Barbershop on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's Most Wanted Barbershop hosted its annual back to school event for the community Sunday.

The shop gave away free haircuts, school supplies and food.

Originally, the haircuts were going to be $5, but thanks to some generous donations and sponsorships they were able to give them away free.

Owner Mike Hernandez said it's important to give back to the local community, and that haircuts are important for kids to feel their best when heading back to school.

Unfortunately, he said not all families can afford them, so this is one way they can help ease that burden.

"I know this is this is a big help for them. But I mean, it's something we love doing as barbers here. I mean, we love giving back. We love doing haircuts," said Hernandez.

It's something that the kids who showed up were grateful for.

"It makes me have brand new look," said soon to be fourth-grader Vincent Cruz.

"You got to look sharp," fifth-grader Ronald Giles said.

The event had plenty of entertainment, music and games to give the kids a good time before heading back to school.

Eric Pointer on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram