POTEET, Texas — Deputies and Texas Rangers were out at the home on the 600 block of Bocawood for the second day in a row Thursday, saying they recieved a tip that she was at the property.

They combed through the home with digging equipment and drones. Sheriff David Soward said one of the suspect’s lived there and was an acquaintance of Garza’s, and that two other suspects are "associates." The sheriff is not releasing their names.

“We know where some of the people are, yes, but in an active investigation – when we are still trying to talk to people, interview different witnesses – we are not going into whether we know where everybody is at or who we talked to because we are right in the middle this thing,” Soward said. “My investigators and the Texas Rangers assisting us will be able to get to the bottom of her disappearance. I really do believe that.”

Garza was dropped off at a Dollar General store in March and was never seen or heard from again. Her family reported her missing April 26th.

They believe Garza is dead.

The sheriff would not say what evidence was collected at the home on Bocawood. But according to the family, investigators told them there was blood.

“They don’t know if it was her blood. They still have to do testing. They said the guy they know was satanic, so he probably did satanic rituals in the house. So they don’t know if it’s human or animal blood,” said Madeline Garza, Tiffany’s wife.

“It’s been four months already. I just wonder how my baby would have felt,” added Lily Morua, Tiffany’s mother. “If you know what happened to my child, or who did this to my child: Please, please bring me comfort. That’s all I want, so I can let her rest now.”

The sheriff’s office wrapped up its investigation of the home Thursday. No one has been arrested in the case.