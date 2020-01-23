SAN ANTONIO — Three days after her son became one of several victims when gunfire erupted at a bar and music venue along the San Antonio River Walk, the shock still hadn't quite wavered for Mary Contreras.

"My baby...it happened so fast," she said. "By the time I got back to my son, he was taking his last breath."

On Wednesday, Contreras continued to mourn at a vigil held for her son, Robert Martinez, one of two young men killed when 19-year-old Kiernan Williams allegedly opened fire at Ventura. Five others were injured.

Contreras and other loved ones met at the place where 20-year-old Martinez was gunned down Sunday evening. The mother was there for his final moments.

"I just grabbed him and put him in my arms," she said. "I just wanted him to fight. I said, 'Robert: Fight.'"

Martinez's younger brother, Ernesto Cortez, was also shot in the leg, but survived.

"They tore my heart out," he said. "Robert was my heart."

And despite the pain last weekend's incident has caused, Contreras said even if she won't ever forget what happened, she will eventually forgive Williams, who is charged with capital murder. But she did say she hopes he remains behind bars.

"I feel like he does not deserve to get out and be free," she said. "He deserves whatever punishment that they give him."

Due to the high-profile charge, Williams has been separated from other inmates and is being housed with others charged with similar crimes.