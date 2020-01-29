Note: The above video is from Jan. 13, 2020.

Two weeks after a San Antonio performing arts center said it would not give refunds for purchased tickets after announcing it was canceling the rest of its 2020 shows, things are looking up for those whose money went nowhere.

Now, ARTS San Antonio says it is partnering with other local arts organizations and offering the opportunity for patrons to exchange tickets to cancelled shows for other upcoming performances in the Alamo City. According to the now-shut-down nonprofit, those tickets can be redeemed at other events, including several at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, Musical Bridges Around the World and the Public Theater of San Antonio.

The events that ticket-purchasers will be able to attend range from theatrical productions to piano competitions and others.