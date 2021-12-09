How you can help rehabbing animals in the San Antonio area

Artistic Animals runs through Dec. 23, and is the perfect opportunity to find a unique holiday gift.

SAN ANTONIO — Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation will be looking to raise money while brightening up neighbors' homes with works of art this month.

The twist: The artworks available for purchase were created by the animals who call the San Antonio-based sanctuary home.

Artistic Animals kicks off Thursday evening, and will be virtual for 2021. Beyond paintings from bears and longtailed macaques, the virtual shop will also offer WRR merchandise and sponsorship opportunities. All proceeds will fund rehabilitation efforts at WRR, which has been servicing wildlife since 1977.