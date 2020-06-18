Are businesses obligated to tell customers about positive COVID cases?

"I really think that they should," a San Antonio mom said. "If somebody tests positive, it is a must. I mean, why wouldn't you?"

SAN ANTONIO — Every day, there's increased concern in the community about COVID-19-positive cases at businesses that keep details mum to customers.

It's a silence that manifests into fear for some, including Sandy, a San Antonio mom.

"It's very scary," she told KENS 5 over the phone. "People walking in and out of those businesses and they don't know they're coming in contact, or came in contact, with someone that was positive."



It's a concern we took to Metro Health's Junda Woo, the department's medical director. We asked her if a business is obligated to tell its employees and customers if someone tests positive.

"For most businesses, it's not a requirement," Woo said. "Some businesses choose to do it and some don't. Now, it's a little bit different when you talk about a nursing home; that is a requirement. But for most businesses, it's not."

As for the reasoning, Woo said it may hurt more than it helps.

"You can have somebody work at a business test positive and yet there's no exposure at the facility," she said. "That's what we find a lot of the time. You might be unduly alarming people who aren't exposed. The negative side is the rumor mill gets going anyway, and then people feel like something is being withheld from them. So some businesses feel like it's better to just explain it all."



Woo told KENS 5 all businesses are required to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines when it comes to cleaning their facility, but as for what the customers can do, she stressed being proactive.



"Wearing the mask protects other people around me. Just as important is keeping the six-foot distance," she said. "There's not one magic bullet; it's doing all of these things."