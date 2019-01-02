SAN ANTONIO — Just one day after the Catholic Archdiocese of San Antonio released a long list of child sex abusers in the clergy dating back to 1940, more information is available to help those who may have been victimized.

Church officials said they know more people may come forward with abuse accounts now that the list has been made public. Catherine Stone, the chair of the independent commission that reviewed the list of abusers released Thursday, said the focus should now be on the victims.

"Let's make things right for survivors and safe for children," Stone said.

Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller spoke following the list's release Thursday afternoon, saying, "It is our hope that they will find peace."

For more than 15 years, the Office of Victim Assistance and Safe Environment has been an important outreach effort to survivors of abuse. The staff there has been listening to the horror stories of victims and acting, providing help to anyone who has been hurt, even if the damage was done decades ago.

"We want people to know – families and survivors and interested people to know – that we have taken very seriously the role of looking at what has happened (and) how it has harmed people," Stone said.

This weekend at masses across the archdiocese, the focus will be on healing.

"This weekend our deacons and priests are owning the sins and failures of the church and recommitting themselves to serve the people of God in courage and fidelity," Garcia-Siller said.