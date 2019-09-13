SAN ANTONIO — April Ancira has been arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.

According to preliminary information from the San Antonio Police Department, Ancira, 38, was stopped Thursday around 11 p.m. for speeding, failure to signal and failure to maintain lane.

During the stop, the officer "made observations which led him to believe [Ancira] had been consuming alcohol."

RELATED: SAPD: Man suspected for DWI crashes into light pole

RELATED: Man crashed into restaurant on northwest side; suspected for drunk driving

The officer determined that the daughter of Ancira Auto Group founder Ernesto Ancira was impaired and arrested her on the charge of Driving While Intoxicated.

Ancira, who has served as the Vice President of Ancira Auto Group since 2007, blew a .12 into a breathalyzer and was booked for DWI.

Drivers with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) over .08% are considered legally impaired.