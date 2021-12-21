Application process opens for interim Precinct 3 county commissioner

“I am seeking the best qualified candidate to represent this precinct.”

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has opened the process for appointing an interim Precinct 3 county commissioner, according to a press release.

Commissioner Trish DeBerry vacated the position after her announcement to run for Bexar County Judge on Dec. 13, though she'll continue to represent her precinct until an interim commissioner has been appointed.

“I am seeking the best qualified candidate to represent this precinct. After the deadline, I will consult with my colleagues on the Commissioners Court and will move forward from that point," Wolff is quoted as saying in the release.

All interested candidates are being asked to provide a resume and statement of interest to the Office of the County Judge via email to Nicole Erfurth, Wolff's chief of staff, by noon on Dec. 31. Precinct

Wolff intends to have an interim commissioner named in early January. Precinct 3 encompasses a large swatch of north and northwest Bexar County, including Alamo Heights, Shavano Park, Leon Springs and Fair Oaks Ranch.

The following criteria must be met to be eligible for appointment: