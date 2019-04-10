SAN ANTONIO — Mary Ann Stacy went from memory foam to an air mattress on the floor.

"It's the best I can do," Stacy said.

She and eight other families are starting over after their apartment building at Villa Rodriguez caught on fire.

Friday marks one month since the fire. Stacy said she's been asking apartment management for weeks to see when she could collect the belongings she left behind, including her phone, photos, clothes and $5,000 worth of furniture.

On Wednesday, she finally got her answer in a way that had her fuming.

She said a letter was posted to her door Wednesday night stating the following:

"Based on inspections of the property conducted by the City of San Antonio Code Enforcement and the City of San Antonio Fire Department, San Antonio public authorities have red-tagged the building and declared it to be structurally unsound. In light of the findings by San Antonio Police Authorities and current safety concerns with the property, the Cesar Chavez Foundation and San Antonio Low Income House are unable to grant you access to your units."

Michael Shannon, director of the San Antonio Development Services Department, said this was a decision they didn't make lightly.

After a thorough inspection, he said, his team decided it was best to demolish the building since it's in such bad shape.

"Even though it's standing up, it's very unstable right now," Shannon said. "A lot of the structural components that work together have been damaged. Some of them are gone completely and others have deteriorated."

Stacy was trembling as she read the letter.

"Why was this put on my door after 10 p.m. last night?" Stacy asked. "I understand that it's not safe, but that's not the way I should have gotten it."

With all they've been through, Stacy said management owed them some compassion by delivering the news in person or over the phone. Stacy and some of her neighbors were also kicked out of their apartments the day after the fire when they were scrambling to grab what they could.

The neighbors told KENS 5 it felt as though they were being treated like more a liability than a person.

"I don't think it's fair," Stacy said. "It's not right."

Villa Rodriguez relocated her and five other families to different apartments within the complex. Two families chose to find housing elsewhere.

Stacy said she's spending even more money to furnish her second apartment.

"I just have to start over," Stacy said. "And I'm going to be okay with it. I'm going to have to be."

Shannon said the last chance the affected families have to gather their belongings will be on demolition day, when trained personnel may be able to carry out their belongings. He said that is for the apartment complex to work out.

The Cesar Chavez Foundation sent the following statement to KENS 5:

"We understand that this is a difficult time for our residents, but their safety is of the upmost importance to us and right now there is not a way for them to safely enter the building. At this time, we are not able to share any definitive plans regarding the demolition of the building."