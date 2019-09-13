SAN ANTONIO — Nearly 30 animals were seized from a home on the southeast side Friday, according to Animal Care Services.

The animals were seized after ACS Cruelty Investigators executed a warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Avant, on the southeast side.

The officers found 18 dogs, 6 cats, two turtles, a tortoise, a rooster and a hen living in unsanitary conditions, according to the agency.

Many of the dogs had "inhumane tethers" and some of the animals looked like they were sick, the agency said. The officers also found the accumulation of animal waste and a lack of water. The animals are receiving treatment from Animal Care Services.

The agency said several cruelty charges were pending, but no information on the suspects was given.