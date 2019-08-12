SAN ANTONIO — Five months after the remains of a long-missing San Antonio mother and businesswoman was found, she was laid to rest on Saturday in San Antonio.

Andreen McDonald went missing in early 2019 and was missing for more than 130 days before her remains were discovered in far north Bexar County in July. Her husband, Andre McDonald, is charged in her murder. His trial is expected to start in the spring.

"She woke up every day wanting to be good for others. Not for herself. For others," a relative of Andreen's said.

