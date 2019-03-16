74 days into 2019, the San Antonio Police Department has 860 missing person cases in their system. It’s a number officials say they expect will climb.

San Antonio Police are noted crimefighters who devise ways to cut into crime trends. The rise in missing persons cases may present a challenge to a force known for its task forces and collaborations to seek positive outcomes.

But they are trying.

Milton Parker Junior is one of 17 civilians assigned to the Missing Persons Unit housed in SAPD’s Youth Services.

“If it was my family member reported missing I would want someone to be all the way in—fully committed,” Parker said.

The SAPD Missing Persons Unit processes and provides information to help find missing people. A missing person could be a runaway, an elderly person who is unaccounted for or a victim of abduction.

The unit’s role is to provide support to investigators. They make calls, enter data into state and national databases, and conduct research to find the missing.

Those efforts could go on for years in some individual cases.

“We try to contact family, friends,” Parker said. “We contact schools, jobs and things like that to try to locate the missing person to the family, (to) know that the missing person is safe and OK and not in harm’s way.”

4,125 cases were entered into the department’s system in 2018. Some of the entries are repeated in cases of runaways. One investigator recalls a girl who ran away from home around a dozen times in 20 days.

“Most of the issues are from kids who runaway because of issues at home,” Parker said.

According to investigators, they try to find the missing children before the city’s dark side pulls them into crime.

The number of missing persons reports in 2019 is 860 and rising. On average, that’s 12 people who have gone missing each day of this year, and it's a number SAPD is monitoring.

Parker said the agents in his division handle around 12 cases each. Per state standards, San Antonio investigators must touch each case every 14 days. Internally, SAPD sets a higher bar, requiring that their investigators work a case every three days.

According to SAPD, they do not subscribe to the 24-hour rule on missing persons. In fact, Parker said the sooner they get notice, the better.

Some cases in this unit grow cold, but the agents don’t use that terminology. They refer to the cases as "pending further investigation." One member of the team has a board where pictures of the missing hang to remind him of the work that still needs to be done.

Unit members also said the constant calls with family members and loved ones of the missing forge an unexpected relationship. Beyond the pictures, social media handles and date entries is a human connection where birthdays, holidays and missed milestones matter.

That’s why they don’t give up.

“If I give up," Parker said, "I’m letting the community down."