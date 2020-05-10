x
Donate now: Your support for American Cancer Society helps to fund local research and services

Make a donation in October and it will be matched dollar for dollar by Methodist Healthcare Ministries.

Chapter one Double your donation

The American Cancer Society, Methodist Healthcare Ministries and KENS 5 are teaming up for the month of October in the fight against breast cancer.

For those who donate now, every dollar given will be matched by Methodist Healthcare Ministries, up to $100,000! Your $5 donation becomes $10. A $100 donation becomes $200. There is no better time than now to give generously!

Chapter two How your donation helps

The money raised will help fund innovative research, patient services and education about screenings and risk reduction right here in San Antonio.

Please don’t miss this unique opportunity to double your impact. Donate right now and make a difference.

Credit: American Cancer Society

What we do together as a community this month will have a lasting impact on South Texas families who are affected by a loved one’s cancer diagnosis.

Thank you, San Antonio!

