Recent downpours kept some areas shut down, but the county announced Thursday that all parks and areas are "open and accessible" again.

SAN ANTONIO — The sun is out and it's feeling like fall. And there's even more good news – all parks and areas across Bexar County are open again.

Bexar County announced the news and encouraged the nearly 2 million people living in the 7th largest city in the country to get outdoors and enjoy the beautiful weather.

Parks UDPATE: All Bexar County parks and areas are open and accessible as usual again. Enjoy the beautiful weather! Posted by Bexar County, Texas - Government on Thursday, October 28, 2021

Rainwater from recent storms had made some areas inaccessible, but that's no longer the case.