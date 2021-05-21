Search continues for whoever poisoned the yards of several Alamo Heights neighbors

Every homeowner affected supported a specific candidate for Alamo Heights ISD's school board.

SAN ANTONIO — Last week, several Alamo Heights neighbors woke up to find patches of dead grass and plants in their yards. Soon enough, they found they had one thing in common: Their support for Alamo Heights ISD School Board candidate Travis Wiltshire, publicized with campaign signs in their yards.

Wiltshire himself said he discovered his yard was poisoned.