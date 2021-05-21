Search continues for whoever poisoned the yards of several Alamo Heights neighbors

SAN ANTONIO — Last week, several Alamo Heights neighbors woke up to find patches of dead grass and plants in their yards. Soon enough, they found they had one thing in common: Their support for Alamo Heights ISD School Board candidate Travis Wiltshire, publicized with campaign signs in their yards.
Wiltshire himself said he discovered his yard was poisoned.
The search continues for whoever is responsible, but the community is also now coming together to help those who were affected.