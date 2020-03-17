SAN ANTONIO — Alamo Heights is the latest city to announce it would be taking extra precautions to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in south Texas, specifically by "limiting in-person interactions for city businesses (and) cancelling public meetings," among other measures.

Additionally, city hall is closed for the rest of March, and the garbage pickup schedule for residents will temporarily see some changes. Beginning this week, there won't be garbage pickup on Thursdays and Fridays, but trash will still be collected on Mondays and Tuesdays at normal times.

Alamo Heights says the precautions come "out of an abundance of caution." Earlier in the afternoon on Tuesday, San Antonio health officials confirmed a fifth case of coronavirus in the city not related to the JBSA-Lackland quarantine, though it's unclear if it's also travel-related.

Meanwhile, officials say special event permits will not be issued for events with 50 or more participants; that suspension will last for two weeks, starting March 17.

"Health and safety of our residents and staff are our priorities while delivering essential services to the residents of Alamo Heights," a statement reads.

As of Tuesday, there are more than 5,300 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S.

