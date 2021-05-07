City seeking bilingual volunteers to help asylum-seekers traveling through San Antonio airport

Some migrants are staying as long as three days as they travel to their host families across the country.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Food Bank is looking for bilingual volunteers to give them a hand as the organization works to help asylum-seekers spending long stretches of time at the local airport en route to their host families—some of them for as long as three days.

Specifically, the city says volunteers would help migrants with navigating San Antonio International, printing boarding passes and providing essential basics. Anyone who decides to help will be provided with masks, hand sanitizer and other protective equipment as the coronavirus threat lingers.

City officials this week told KENS 5 it was "coordinating with nonprofit partners to welcome and assist migrants traveling through San Antonio en route to their host family destinations across the country."

A KENS 5 crew at the airport noticed a child sleeping on top of a cardboard box, putting the situation faced by some of the migrants into perspective.

The city says most migrants coming through the airport leave within 24 hours, though some are staying overnight.

Three volunteers shifts are being offered daily, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. You don't have to speak Spanish, but the food bank says bilingual volunteers would be particularly helpful.