AUSTIN, Texas — Nonprofit AGE of Central Texas is working to keep seniors active and in good spirits while they practice social distancing amid coronavirus concerns.

On its website, there's a list of options seniors can choose from that ranges from social chat rooms, watching eagles fly and learning about self care.

"Being able to keep older adults physically and mentally stimulated when they are having to stay at home all day is a challenge, so we have created resources for older adults and their caregivers to help them during this time," said Rob Faubion, marketing director of AGE of Central Texas.

Faubion encourages Central Texans to check on their older neighbors right now, even if it's just to say hello.

"So just check on them, knock on the door, stand back six feet and visit with them ask them if they need anything. Ask them if you can go to the store for them. Just the fact that they get to see another human being is going to make a big difference," said Faubion

If a senior doesn't have access to the internet, Family ElderCare provides weekly group calls and trivia games via telephone.

