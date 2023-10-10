After 11-month-old Willow was killed, her family is raising awareness about domestic violence

"May her loss not be in vain," said Willow's mother Mariah Gardner, who survived the attack.

SAN ANTONIO — People around the world honored 11-month-old Willow Clare on Tuesday. The San Antonio girl was killed in a vicious attack six months ago.

Police say Willow’s father, Stephen Clare, stabbed her and her sister, Rosalie. Clare is also accused of shooting his ex-wife, Mariah Gardner, five times. Gardner’s two sons escaped during the attack.

“The beautiful little soul that Willow was, the soul that brought so much spark to our family, was put out,” Gardner said.

Gardner was recovering in the hospital when loved ones held a vigil for Willow back in April. So, Tuesday evening, she hosted a ‘Walk for Willow.’

Dozens of supporters wore purple and marched from Clare’s house to Gardner’s.

“He took that path to go and intentionally murder his ex-wife and his own children; his own flesh and blood,” said Gardner. “As everyone walks this route, it will be the closest they ever get to standing in the footsteps of evil. You can’t bring awareness to [domestic violence] without also bringing awareness to the ugly aspect of it.”

3-year-old Rosalie, 9-year-old Coplen and 11-year-old Braylon joined their mother at the event.

Gardner says her children talk about Willow all the time.

“I loved her giggles and smiles,” said Coplen. “I loved to play with her outside.”

“I remember earlier that day we still had some leftover confetti and eggs from Easter,” said Braylon. “We were in the backyard playing with those. We were also opening gifts because it was a few days from our birthdays. [Willow’s] birthday was a day after mine. That was the last thing I did with her before all that happened.”

After the walk, Gardner lit nine candles to represent the nine minutes her family endured the attack.

“We have had the most precious things taken from us,” she said. “We lost our sense of safety. We lost our sense of security. We lost any sense of normality. We lost our ability for a home to just be a home without having to constantly wonder what every noise is. But most heartbreakingly, we lost our sister; our daughter; our granddaughter. Each one of us left a piece of ourselves inside of this house.”

On social media, many who couldn't attend said they would walk for Willow in their own neighborhoods across the globe.

The trial for Stephen Clare has been rescheduled for early 2024.