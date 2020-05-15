A special sendoff for a 17-year-old ahead of her bone marrow transplant

On Thursday evening, Abby sat outside her home as hundreds of neighbors paraded by. They honked their horns, waved signs and even stopped to serenade her.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Surrounded by smiling faces, Abby Owens takes in all the love.

On Thursday evening, Abby sat outside her home in New Braunfels as hundreds of neighbors paraded by. They honked their horns, waved signs and even stopped to serenade the 17-year-old.

This is Abby's army in her battle against leukemia. The special sendoff comes ahead of a big day. Tomorrow is the next step of Abby's journey, a bone marrow transplant to keep her healthy and strong.

"It's been a long struggle," said Abby's father, Earl. "It's been a long time coming. We're relieved and happy."

Abby's mother, Jessica, said her surgery had to be postponed for a few months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, they're finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

"We've had so much support. We're especially thankful to our children who were willing to donate and our oldest daughter who is moving forward with that," Jessica said. "We're thankful for this opportunity to help her. The hope is that she will be cured."

Abby's older sister, Katelyn, is her donor. The pair sat beside one another during the parade, moved by the support from their loved ones.

Abby waved to each person who drove by. The smile on her face said it all, she knows she's not alone in this fight.