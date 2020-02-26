SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police said 19-year-old Ana Martinez was fatally shot in a southeast side apartment earlier this year.

Officers believed there were at least five people in the apartment when the shooting happened and the suspect at the time, 22-year-old Jose Galindo, was seen getting in a vehicle and leaving the scene.

SAPD said Galindo was later found in La Salle County and charged with manslaughter. According to the arrest affidavit, Galindo claimed he was cleaning his gun in one of the rooms and it misfired, hitting Martinez.

"He didn't stay to help her," said Veronica Rivas, Martinez's sister-in-law. "He left her there like nothing."



Now the family is left searching for accountability. Rivas, along with several other family members and friends, stood outside the Bexar County Jail on Tuesday to protest Galindo's release.

"They dismissed the charges exactly one month after the day she died; February 22, the charges were dismissed," Galindo said.

According to Bexar County records, there was not enough to prove probable cause. Rivas doesn’t believe that is the truth.

"They said until we can bring them evidence that they can use it's done," she said.

Martinez leaves behind two young children who family members say are in the custody of their father.

“I don’t want them to grow up thinking the justice system failed them,” Rivas said.

RELATED: Fundraiser to be held for 19-year-old mother allegedly shot to death by boyfriend