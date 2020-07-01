SAN ANTONIO — Mountain Cedar reportedly broke a season high for the past three days and the count will continue to keep climbing.

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office told KENS 5 the pollen can cloud the air so much that people have called the emergency center mistaking it for brush fires.

People have also captured store shelves clearing as folks are searching for relief.

Kim Crost, owner of Integrative Healing Institute said she's also seen shelves looking scarce as she delivers her product to local stores.

"Because people are desperate," Crost said, "They don't want to be sick."

Crost sells a natural product called Cedar X at her Wellness Center, it helps people who are already sick or those trying to prevent an allergic reaction during Mountain Cedar season.

"You put it in your water. It doesn't have a taste and use it every four hours and it puts a little bit of cedar in you and then your body doesn't react to it," Crost said. "If you don't take care of it, you can get sinus infections or weaken your immune system which makes you more susceptible to the flu or cold."

Jeff Carson, the owner of Oakdell Pharmacy, recommends talking to your pharmacist or doctor before you reach for a remedy.

"What a lot of people don't think about first is doing some sort of a sinus rinse and keeping the pollen from sticking to the inside of your nasal cavities."

Carson said a saline rinse or a neti pot, an antihistamine and a probiotic are all over-the-counter medications that can help you breathe clear and stay healthy.

"Start your treatment now before you're out of control," Carson said. "It's much harder to control allergies once you're in full-blown Cedar Fever. If you start the preventable stuff before it gets bad, it will never get to the same significance as it would otherwise."

