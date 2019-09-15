SAN ANTONIO — The Martinez Street Women's Center is celebrating a major milestone this weekend as the local resource hub prepares to open a new center on Donaldson Avenue near Fredericksburg.

The organization currently helps more than 1,500 women and young girls living on the south, east and west sides of the Alamo City. Executive Director Andrea Figueroa said that as the center continues to expand its programs, her team began looking for a space that staff and those they serve could call home.

"Twenty years ago, the Martinez Street Women's Center started in a house on Martinez Street, which is in King William now," she said. "So we were looking for a place that reminded us of a home. We want everybody who walks through this door to feel welcome, to feel valued, to feel heard. So it's very appropriate that is our home now, 20 years later."

The new center will also provide free health screenings for women and after-school classes for children.