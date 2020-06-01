SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD Detective Cliff Martinez, a highly-respected member of the SAISD Police Department for nearly 30 years who was killed last month, will finally be laid to rest this week.

A memorial for Martinez is still growing outside the IHOP on Hot Wells Boulevard. On Dec. 21, police say Martinez, worked security at the restaurant, was assaulted while trying to break up a fight. According to investigators, two men in a car ran the detective over, reversed and did it again.

Jorge Lopez, 23, was arrested hours after the officer's death. Police also arrested 29-year-old Alfredo Martinez-Contreras. Both men face capital murder charges.

A close friend of Martinez told KENS 5 the 50-year-old was one year away from retirement. Friends say he had a beautiful soul. A GoFundMe account is still active for Martinez and his family. So far, more than $13,000 has been raised. IHOP has said they will match donations up to $30,000.

The school district has also started the Cliff Martinez Memorial Scholarship. Proceeds will help SAISD students in police explorer programs who are pursuing careers as police officers.

On Monday, at the Porter Loring Mortuary on McCullough, visitation will start at 4 p.m. and go will go until 9 p.m. Martinez's funeral service will be on Tuesday at Community Bible Church, and is set to begin at 10:15 a.m.

